New Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day national office bearers meeting of BJP tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day national office-bearer's meeting of the BJP to discuss and review preparations for assembly elections to be held next year.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 21:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day national office bearers meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to discuss preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Next year's assembly elections will also be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting will be conducted at the central office of the Bharatiya Janata Party tomorrow afternoon. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed in this meeting.

BJP's national office bearers meeting will be presided over by the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. All the party's national office bearers, in-charge and co-in-charge of all states, in-charge of various fronts, state presidents and general secretaries of state organizations will also participate in the meeting. In this meeting of BJP, the upcoming strategies of the party will be discussed and along with the review of the preparations for the assembly elections to be held in the states next year, various organizational activities ranging from booth committees will also be discussed.

Rajasthan Assembly elections will take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. Telangana Assembly Elections are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

