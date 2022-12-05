U.S., France agreed to "fix" U.S. subsidies issues, says Macron

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit earlier this week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said.

"This is why I can tell you that what we decided with President Biden is precisely to fix this issue. And they are fixable," Macron told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview.

