U.S., France agreed to "fix" U.S. subsidies issues, says Macron
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 06:08 IST
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit earlier this week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said.
"This is why I can tell you that what we decided with President Biden is precisely to fix this issue. And they are fixable," Macron told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview.
