Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences releases its Sustainability Report 2022

Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development Manufacturing Organization CRO CDMO, today announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2022, which has been developed as per the Global Reporting Initiative GRI standards.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:41 IST
Sai Life Sciences releases its Sustainability Report 2022
Representative image Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • India

Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2022, which has been developed as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. With the theme 'Organising for Sustainability Success' the Report describes the company's efforts in progressively reducing the knowing-doing gap by proactively addressing sustainability-related material issues. Read the full report here.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, ''Amid a backdrop of climate change and a recognition of urgency in implementing development goals, Sai Life Sciences continues to transform promises into action in its pursuit of sustainability. Our 2022 Sustainability Report, reflects sustained efforts across economic, environment and social cornerstones, and reiterates our ethos – Make it Better Together.'' The third report released by Sai Life Sciences reveals significant progress in multiple areas. Here are a few of the highlights: • Retained Silver Medal in the EcoVadis Business Sustainability assessment with an improvement in score from 57 to 63 • Received LEED Gold certification for the Research & Technology (R&T) Centre in Hyderabad • Achieved increased utilization of renewable energy in manufacturing operations from 53% to 67% • Received Energy Management System - ISO 50001:2018 certification for Bidar Manufacturing unit • Awarded the CII Excellent Energy Efficient Unit for the third consecutive year at its Bidar API manufacturing unit • Qualified for the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Active Level based on the Communication on Progress (COP) As part of its organizational transformative initiative, Sai Nxt, the company made significant progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda: • Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership.

• Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS-GCIPR) as an 'Associate Member'.

• Received ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications • Became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the company had been set in 2019 with a three-year timeframe concluding in 2022. Incorporating the learnings from this period, the company is now in the process of envisioning goals and targets for the next phase of its journey.

About Sai Life Sciences Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022