Left Menu

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energys board on Monday decided to take shareholders approval for the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Managing Director, Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director and Pranav T Tanti as Director.Board of directors of the company, by way of circular resolution passed on 5th December 2022, has decided to conduct postal ballot for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of ordinaryspecial resolutions as indicated, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:08 IST
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Energy's board on Monday decided to take shareholders' approval for the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Managing Director, Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director and Pranav T Tanti as Director.

''Board of directors of the company, by way of circular resolution passed on 5th December 2022, has decided to conduct postal ballot for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of ordinary/special resolutions (as indicated),'' a BSE filing said. The matters put up for approval of the shareholders in the notice are appointment of Pranav T Tanti as director, appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the managing director and appointment of Girish R Tanti as executive director of the company without remuneration. These appointments appear to be part of the process for succession plan after demise of its founder, Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti on October 1, 2022.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022