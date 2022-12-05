Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy's board on Monday decided to take shareholders' approval for the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Managing Director, Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director and Pranav T Tanti as Director.

''Board of directors of the company, by way of circular resolution passed on 5th December 2022, has decided to conduct postal ballot for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of ordinary/special resolutions (as indicated),'' a BSE filing said. The matters put up for approval of the shareholders in the notice are appointment of Pranav T Tanti as director, appointment of Vinod R Tanti as the managing director and appointment of Girish R Tanti as executive director of the company without remuneration. These appointments appear to be part of the process for succession plan after demise of its founder, Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti on October 1, 2022.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country.

