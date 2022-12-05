Left Menu

Multi-disciplinary team to discuss uMkhanyakude water challenges in agriculture

The Water User Association consists of various stakeholders drawn from civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:21 IST
Multi-disciplinary team to discuss uMkhanyakude water challenges in agriculture
The Department of Water and Sanitation recently appointed Mhlathuze Water to act as the implementing agent under section 63 of the Water Services Act. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has led a multi-disciplinary team meeting with stakeholders from uMkhanyakude District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss water challenges in the agriculture sector.

The meeting, held on Sunday, included Amakhosi and councillors. The multi-disciplinary team includes the Departments of Water and Sanitation; Agriculture, Land and Rural Development; KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; uMkhanyakude District and Mhlathuze Water.

It was also used as a platform to give an update on government's interventions to ensure water provision for sustainable livelihoods.

"In consultation with my counterpart responsible for Water and Sanitation, Minister Senzo Mchunu, we agreed that at the same time as we focus on overcoming the domestic water challenges of this region, we also need to ensure that there is sufficient water to drive agriculture," Didiza said.

She said the consistent outcry from the community of uMkhanyakude is the dearth of access to water for emerging farmers.

In this regard, Didiza said, senior officials from Water and Sanitation, and Agriculture, Land and Rural Development Departments have been tasked with working with the newly established Lower Pongola District Water User Association and Infrastructure to overcome the region's water challenge and ensure equitable access to water.

The Water User Association consists of various stakeholders drawn from civil society.

The Department of Water and Sanitation recently appointed Mhlathuze Water to act as the implementing agent under section 63 of the Water Services Act.

Under the directive, Mhlathuze Water has already begun working with the uMkhanyakude District Municipality to improve water infrastructure in the district.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022