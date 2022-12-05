Left Menu

Polling held in 2 district development councils in Kashmir

A re-poll was ordered in these two constituencies by election authorities due to disputed qualification of candidates, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:05 IST
Polling held in 2 district development councils in Kashmir
Visuals from Hajin bandipora during voting for DDC. ANI Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir - Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara began at 7am on Monday. A re-poll was ordered in these two constituencies by election authorities due to disputed qualification of candidates, officials said.

Voting was conducted in 42 polling stations in Drugmulla and at 57 polling stations in Hajin. Hajin-A DDC seat recorded a percentage of 34.43 till 11 am and Drugmulla 15.74 per cent, said an official of the Directorate of information and public relations Jammu and Kashmir.

Hajin seat is witnessing a close contest between candidates of the National Conference and the Peoples Conference. Other political parties including Apni Party, BJP and Democratic Azad are also backing these candidates in the segment. Spread across 30 panchayats, a total of 32,000 voters are slated to decide the fate of 10 candidates contesting elections on the Drugmulla seat

The Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir appealed to voters to come out and vote in large numbers. "I appeal to voters to cast their votes without any fear and strengthen the democratic process by participating in large numbers", Kewal Kumar Sharma said. A mock poll was conducted at all polling stations before the actual start to ensure free and transparent polling.

The State Election Commission (SEC) declared the polls of both the District Development Council (DDC) seats as "disputed" in 2020 after there were complaints about the nationality of Somia Sadaf and Shazia Begum- both Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)-origin residents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022