MP: 3 miscreants held for attempting loot with elderly woman in Shajapur

Three miscreants were arrested for allegedly attempting loot with an elderly woman in Aditya Nagar locality of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, the police said on Monday. The accused attempted the loot in the evening on December 1 and the incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

Shajapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagdish Davar said, "The complainant Sheela Bai (52) lives with her mother, Shanta Bai in Aditya Nagar. During the evening, three accused entered her house and they tried to snatch chain. The woman bravely faced the accused as a result they failed in their attempt and escaped from the spot." Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation into the matter. The police checked the CCTV footage and interrogated the suspicious persons on which they confessed the crime. The police arrested them and confiscated the weapons used in the crime, SP Davar added.

Further proceedings are underway. (ANI)

