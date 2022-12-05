RWE initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom - Handelsblatt

German energy firm RWE has initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia's Gazprom over missing gas deliveries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

The move comes after Uniper last week launched an arbitration process in the hope of securing billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom over undelivered gas volumes. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

