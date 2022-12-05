Left Menu

Rickshaw puller accuses Andhra Pradesh police of ignoring complaint, climbs onto telecom tower

A rickshaw puller, who accused the Andhra Pradesh police of ignoring his complaint, climbed onto a telecom tower in Bhimavaram town, police said.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rickshaw puller, who accused the Andhra Pradesh police of ignoring his complaint, climbed onto a telecom tower in Bhimavaram town, police said. The rickshaw puller has been identified as Vasantha Rao, 54, who complained to the police that his co-workers had grabbed his rickshaw at night and assaulted him.

According to the locals, Rao consumed alcohol after the police refused to lodge his complaint and stood on the tower all night. He came down after the police gave assurances and said that the fire department personnel will solve his problems.

"Vasanth Rao is an alcoholic and he is habituated to doing such things. This is probably the fifth time when he has done the same thing. He used to work as a rickshaw puller and spends all his earnings on liquor at night," the Circle Inspector (CI) of Bhimavaram said. The CI further said that a Known Depredator (K.D) sheet is also pending against him.

Details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

