White House condemns latest Russian strikes against Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:45 IST
White House condemns latest Russian strikes against Ukraine
The White House said on Monday the latest Russian strikes against Ukraine are a reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality.

John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson, also told reporters that an oil price cap will not have any long-term impact on global oil prices.

