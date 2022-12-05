White House condemns latest Russian strikes against Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday the latest Russian strikes against Ukraine are a reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality.
John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson, also told reporters that an oil price cap will not have any long-term impact on global oil prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Ukraine
- White House
- John Kirby
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says Russians pounding frontline positions with artillery
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: UN warns of disaster as nuclear plant shelled
WRAPUP 1-'Playing with fire' UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
WRAPUP 1-'Playing with fire' UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
2022 huge year for US-India ties, 2023 to be even bigger: White House