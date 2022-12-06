Meghalaya: Govt to creat new Community and Rural Development blocks

The Meghalaya government has initiated an approach to create new Community and Rural Development blocks and Sub-Division in different parts of the state to ensure better delivery of Government Services and implementation of welfare and development programs. Fulfilling the long pending demands of the people of Jengjal in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Jengjal Civil Sub-Division in presence of Health Minister James K. Sangma at Baljek, about 32 km from Tura in West Garo Hills.

"People will remember this day for years. The creation of this new Sub-Division will enable the Government to initiate many other interventions that will cater to the needs of the people. The creation of the Sub Division will ensure that people of the region have efficient and faster delivery of Government Services," the Chief Minister said. Terming the day as yet another milestone for the MDA Government, the Chief Minister said, "The core idea of creating all the new blocks and Sub - Divisions by this Government was considered and accorded priority to ensure closer administration as through blocks and Sub-Divisions most of the Government Services can be made available to the people."

Stating that the Government has been guided by the vision of (L) Purno Agitok Sangma who had envisioned thrust for different regions, the Chief Minister said, "Jengjal is centrally located in Garo Hills and because of its geographical location (L) PA Sangma wanted to initiate different interventions. Though he is not with us today, but this Government is being guided by his vision to better the lives of our people." He further said that the creation of Jengjal will open avenues for different development interventions, the details of which will be made public soon as most of the projects are still in the planning stage.

On Monday, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a prestigious project - "Integrated Health Complex" at Jengjal, which is being built at the cost of Rs 32 cr. It will be a new model healthcare infrastructure that would provide various healthcare services. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to express his gratitude and best wishes to the farmers, who attended the programme at Jengjal from different parts of the State, wherein Meghalaya Farmers' Day was also observed.

In 2019, the State Government had declared December 4 as 'Meghalaya Farmers' Day', however, it was observed today. During the event, the Chief Minister made a Direct Benefit Transfer to the tune of Rs 30 cr to 60,000 producer households under Focus plus. The biggest DBT ever in the history of Meghalaya. Focus and Focus plus are the biggest farmers' welfare programmes, wherein farmers are given financial grants. (ANI)

