Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore held in Aizwal, 4 held

Four people were held for possessing drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl by a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl district and apprehended four people on Monday, said a statement. Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 18 soap cases (236 grams) of heroin worth Rs 1.18 crore and a vehicle in Falkland area World Bank Road, Aizawl, added the statement. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information, as per the statement.

The approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 1.18 crore and the seized consignment, vehicle and apprehended persons were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

