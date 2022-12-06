MGR-COMML-ARECA-C0C0NUT-PRICES
Following are Tuesday's Areca and Coconut prices.
Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 31000 to Rs 39000 model Rs 38000 Koka : Rs 22000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 14000.
