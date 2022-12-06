Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:47 IST
MGR-COMML-ARECA-C0C0NUT-PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following are Tuesday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 31000 to Rs 39000 model Rs 38000 Koka : Rs 22000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

