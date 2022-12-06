Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 2 to Rs 5,858 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 2 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 5,885 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 23,020 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

