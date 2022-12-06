Left Menu

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk region

A drone has struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Firefighters are currently working to tackle the blaze, which spans 500 square meters, the RIA news agency reported. The city of Kursk is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:20 IST
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A drone has struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank, the regional governor said on Tuesday. "There were no casualties. The fire is localized. All emergency services are working at the site," Governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app.

He later said that the region had held a meeting of its "anti-terrorist commission". He did not say who was responsible for the incident. Firefighters are currently working to tackle the blaze, which spans 500 square meters, the RIA news agency reported.

The city of Kursk is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Russia has previously accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes inside Russian territory, including

on Monday when two air bases hundreds of miles from Ukraine were hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022