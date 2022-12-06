Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike

A third Russian airfield was ablaze on Tuesday from a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometers deep into Russian air space with attacks on two Russian air bases. FIGHTING

* A drone has struck an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk bordering Ukraine, setting fire to an oil storage tank, the regional governor said. * Russia said three of its military personnel were killed on Monday in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases hundreds of miles from the front lines in Ukraine. The Kyiv government did not directly claim responsibility.

* The Ukrainian air force said that over 60 missiles of the more than 70 fired at Ukraine by Russia had been shot down. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear disaster. Ukraine denies shelling the Russian-controlled facility. ENERGY

* About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after the latest Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kyiv regional governor said. * Ukraine aims to significantly reduce the power deficit caused by the Russian strikes by Tuesday evening, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

* The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the United States can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters. QUOTES

"Very often Russians smoke in places where it's forbidden to smoke," said Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskiy Reznikov, repeating a longstanding Ukrainian joke that explosions at Russian bases are caused by careless cigarette smokers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)