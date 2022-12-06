Left Menu

EU struggles to agree gas price cap, considers 220-euro limit

European Union countries on Tuesday considered the latest proposal for a lower gas price gap of 220 euros ($231), a week away from a meeting when the bloc hopes to resolve an issue that has deeply divided the 27 member states. A handful of states, including Europe's biggest economy Germany, has opposed the idea of any cap, saying it could make it harder to secure supplies, while Belgium, Italy and Poland see it as a way to protect consumers and economies from the shock of high energy prices.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:49 IST
EU struggles to agree gas price cap, considers 220-euro limit

European Union countries on Tuesday considered the latest proposal for a lower gas price gap of 220 euros ($231), a week away from a meeting when the bloc hopes to resolve an issue that has deeply divided the 27 member states.

A handful of states, including Europe's biggest economy Germany, has opposed the idea of any cap, saying it could make it harder to secure supplies, while Belgium, Italy and Poland see it as a way to protect consumers and economies from the shock of high energy prices. Under a compromise put forward late on Monday by the Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, the cap would be implemented if prices exceeded 220 euros per megawatt hour for five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub, according to the proposal seen by Reuters.

The TTF price, which serves as the European benchmark, would also need to be 35 euros higher than a reference price for liquiefied natural gas (LNG) based on numerous existing LNG price assessments, for the cap to be triggered. The new Czech compromise is below the 275 eur/MWh limit proposed by the the Commission, the EU executive, on Nov. 22.

Some EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said countries' positions had not shifted and predicted another meeting may be needed on Dec. 19 after next Tuesday's ministerial talks. EU country diplomats will discuss the latest draft proposal on Wednesday to try to get closer to agreement.

The Commission had been reluctant to propose any price cap, which some EU countries have demanded for months, and many criticised its proposal as too high and accompanied by conditions so strict it was unlikely to be triggered. Gas prices surged this year following the invasion of Ukraine in February by major gas exporter Russia, although they have eased compared with record-highs reached in August, as European countries filled winter storage to try to protect themselves from a shortfall.

The TTF price was around 134 euros on Tuesday, down from a peak of 340 euros in August. Member states dissatisfied with the EU proposal have also put forward their own. The Netherlands suggested a price cap for government-supported gas buying only, while countries including Belgium and Poland proposing a fluctuating cap. ($1 = 0.9512 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022