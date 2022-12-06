Left Menu

Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack

A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owners flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening Wierwillers sheep farm, he said.

A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.

He scampered off but returned injured two days later after Wierwiller put out a call on social media.

"He was kinda looking at me like, Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,'" Wierwiller said.

LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog's hospital bills.

Though dogs rarely prevail like Casper, packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.

