Soccer-Portugal v Switzerland teams

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:08 IST
Soccer-Portugal v Switzerland teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

