PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KPMG staff cheated on professional tests, U.S. regulator says - Sunak moves to lift de facto ban on onshore wind farms in England

- Asda to open 300 convenience stores by end of 2026 - U.S. and UK pledge to maintain high levels of LNG trade

Overview - A U.S. agency tasked with overseeing the audits of public companies on Tuesday said it imposed $7.7 million in fines and sanctioned three firms across KPMG's global network for violations of professional auditing standards, quality control standards and other rules.

- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government on Tuesday said it would ease restrictions on building onshore wind farms, heading off a revolt by his party's lawmakers who had demanded they should be permitted with local support. - British supermarket group Asda said it planned to open 300 convenience stores by the end of 2026, aiming to become a player in the smaller shop market to help drive growth, and creating 10,000 new jobs in the process.

- Britain and U.S. have pledged to maintain high levels of liquefied natural gas trade between the two countries as part of a new "energy partnership" that aims to reduce reliance on Russia and accelerate the push to net zero. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)