NCPCR asks NGOs to refrain from showing vulnerable children in deplorable condition in ads to raise funds

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday asked Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to refrain from showcasing "vulnerable children" in deplorable condition in advertisements to raise funds. In a notice to NGOs, the Commission informed, "a Member of Parliament (MP) has raised concern that various non-governmental organizations are seen raising funding, domestic as well as international for their NGOs through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites, social media and radio while showing vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition."

The Commission in the said matter has also come across various such advertisements and fundraising activities by prominent NGOs and organizations. "The Commission in the said regard observes that such activities are a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, therefore the Commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involve using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable children in deplorable condition in order to raise funding," the apex child rights body said.

NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

In one of the functions laid down under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission has been assigned with the function to examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation. The Commission also has the powers of the Civil Court to try a suit under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 and the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. (ANI)

