Left Menu

Winter session: 15 obituaries listed in parliament business including Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lok Sabha will adjourn for an hour post-reading of the obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician and sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this year.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:34 IST
Winter session: 15 obituaries listed in parliament business including Mulayam Singh Yadav
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session will start on Wednesday with 15 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in both houses. Lok Sabha will adjourn for an hour post-reading of the obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician and sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this year.

Besides Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Obituary list includes the names of one sitting Loksabha member, eight former Lok Sabha members, and six Rajya Sabha members. It is customary and usual to make obituary references in the House on the demise of sitting members, Ministers, former members, outstanding and eminent personages, national leaders, men and women who have played an important role in the public life of the country and heads of governments of foreign and friendly States.

Apart from these, references are also made in the House about major natural calamities or accidents or tragic happenings involving loss of life and property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022