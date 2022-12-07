Left Menu

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

A wild elephant was found dead at a tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday night.

07-12-2022
Wild elephant found dead in Assam's Sonitpur (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A wild elephant was found dead at a tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday night. According to reports, the staff of the Adabari tea estate near Balipara in Sonitpur district spotted the elephant and immediately informed local forest officials and police.

A team of the forest department immediately reached the spot and found the dead elephant at 23 no line of the tea estate. "The employees of the tea estate informed us about the incident. We also informed our higher authority as well as the veterinary doctor. We will come to know the exact cause of death of the wild elephant," Anil Borthakur, Deputy Ranger of Amaribari Central Forest Range said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

