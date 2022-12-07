Left Menu

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:03 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits J-K's Katra
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 09:15:48 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 75.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 74km ESE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the National Center for Seismology. Earlier, on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology had said. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am at a depth of 10 km below the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

