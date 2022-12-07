Left Menu

Headless body of Delhi's missing boy found in UP, accused held

The headless body of a three-year-old child, who was missing since November 30, was found in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The child was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle, who later murdered him.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A three-year-old boy's headless body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Delhi police on Wednesday. The child identified as Manav went missing on November 30 from near his residence in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area. According to the police, the parts of the child's body were devoured by the animals.

As soon as the news of the child's death spread in the area, his family members and locals protested against the police citing inaction. The police revealed that it was the boy's neighbour who allegedly kidnapped him and later allegedly murdered him. The accused had been arrested by the police. However, the reason behind the kidnapping and murder has not been ascertained yet.

The matter was reported to police by the victim's family on November 30 after the boy and his neighbour went missing from the slum cluster of Chitra Vihar the same day, police said. Later, it came to notice that the local police of Meerut's Incholi, has already discovered a dead body without a head and limb. The head was also found nearby and the local police informed that the corpse has been shifted to the local mortuary. It was also revealed that the belongings of the dead body were also seized by the local police and on the basis of the belongings/clothes, the dead body was identified.

The documents recovered from the accused person's house ascertained his age to be above 18 years, police said, adding that legal action is being taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

