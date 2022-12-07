Andhra Pradesh: ED conducts searches at Guntur's NRI Academy of Sciences

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on NRI Academy of Sciences in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur in connection to a case of money laundering and other charges including excess billing of Covid patients. Officials said that the searches were conducted by ED teams of the Hyderabad Unit in various places in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur and Hyderabad, and also seized cash, incriminating documents as well as properties of various persons involved in this case.

"The searches, which were carried out on December 2 and December 3, were a part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against some of the members and office bearers of NRI Academy of Sciences," an official statement from the ED Hyderabad Unit said on Wednesday. ED started the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Andhra Pradesh Police to probe into the alleged diversion of funds of the society by some of the members of the society in the name of construction of buildings, collection and siphoning off huge amounts of money from Covid patients over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts, collection and siphoning off large amounts of money from medical students for admission in MBBS course over and above the figures mentioned in the books of accounts, diversion of funds payable to NRI Society by floating a company by similar name such as NRIAS Private Limited etc.

The ED sleuths also seized 53 documents of immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering. Various documents and electronic devices connected with the alleged diversion of funds have also been seized. Further investigation is under progress, the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)