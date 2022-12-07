Left Menu

Tiger found dead in Maharashtra forest; territorial fight suspected

A sub-adult tiger was found dead at a forest in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Wednesday with officials suspecting it died in a territorial fight. The tiger might have died in a territorial fight as pugmarks of another feline were found at the spot, the official said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:53 IST
Tiger found dead in Maharashtra forest; territorial fight suspected
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-adult tiger was found dead at a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday with officials suspecting it died in a territorial fight. The carcass was spotted in Nagbhid forest range of Bramhapuri division, about 120 km from the district headquarters, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle, Prakash Lonkar said.

After receiving information, forest personnel along with veterinary doctors reached the spot for an inspection, he said. The tiger might have died in a territorial fight as pugmarks of another feline were found at the spot, the official said. A portion of the carcass was eaten by a dog, he said.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

Earlier, Nagbhid forest officials on December 3 captured a tiger, named P-2, which had killed four persons, a release from the range forest officer said. The feline was later shifted to a transit treatment centre here for further observation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022