Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out at the Watho area of Shopian, the Jammu Kashmir police informed on Wednesday.

The police and security forces are on the job and carrying out the encounter.

Further details shall follow in the case, JK police said. (ANI)

