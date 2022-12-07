Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
The police and security forces are on the job and carrying out the encounter.
An encounter broke out at the Watho area of Shopian, the Jammu Kashmir police informed on Wednesday.
The police and security forces are on the job and carrying out the encounter.
Further details shall follow in the case, JK police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
