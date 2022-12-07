Left Menu

Sarpanch's honorarium will be increased from Rs 1,750 to Rs 4,250: CM Chouhan

CM Chouhan also said, "A new concept of village self-rule has been conceived in Madhya Pradesh by empowering village panchayats. Today, in the series of giving maximum power to panchayats, the limit of Gram Panchayat is being increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for approval of administrative works. An amount of Rs 1472 crore has also been released from the 15th Finance Commission."

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 21:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an increase in the sarpanch's honorarium from Rs 1750 to Rs 4250. He also said that a new SOR (list of materials used in construction work) would be made and it would be released soon. CM Chouhan made the above announcement while addressing the state-level orientation training conference of newly elected Sarpanchs at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The chief minister also said, "A new concept of village self-rule has been conceived in Madhya Pradesh by empowering village panchayats. Today, in the series of giving maximum power to panchayats, the limit of Gram Panchayat is being increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for approval of administrative works. An amount of Rs 1472 crore has also been released from the 15th Finance Commission." "The Panchayat representatives should make efforts that minor disputes are settled inside the village itself and no FIR is lodged. Implement this concept that the problem of the village should be solved at the village level," he said.

Chouhan further said, "In a democracy, the elected system is at the top. Reconciliation of rights and duties is necessary in the three-tier Panchayat Raj system. Panchayat representatives should do better work using communication, coordination and contact. Don't have feelings of bitterness towards anyone. The post-election approach should be comprehensive." "Madhya Pradesh is number one in cleanliness in urban areas in the western region. We should also try to make our panchayats clean gram panchayats," Chief Minister said.

Besides, such a place should be defined in the Gram Panchayat where saplings should be planted on his birth anniversary and other auspicious occasions. Do plant saplings in the memory of the death anniversary of parents or other deceased relatives, Chouhan said, adding that Panchayat representatives should give a priority to the work of distributing food grains and providing housing to the people in the village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

