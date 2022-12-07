Tripura CM distributes kits, e-rickshaws

Left Menu

Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas' and Tripura is following this path and also becoming self-dependent in every possible way

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:11 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha at an event in Gomati district (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed loans, kits and e- rickshaws to beneficiaries in the Gomati district of the state on Wednesday. The initiative was taken with the help of the Forest Department of the state.

The event was organised at Jotonbari motor stand ground, where MLA Ranjit Das, Collector Gomati, Govekar Mayut Ratilal, district officials and representatives of self-help groups were present. Kits of one-and-a-half crore rupees were distributed today.

''Our PM believes in 'Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas.' Tripura is rightly following this path and becoming self-dependent in every possible way,'' he said. Saha had last month met beneficiaries in Dhanpur and other rural areas and taken feedback about benefits received by them under various government schemes.

The Chief Minister said the present initiative of distributing the kits was started in September and would continue till December 2025. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

