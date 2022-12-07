"BJP's game has started": Manish Sisodia alleges poaching attempt of AAP councillors after poll results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the AAP councillors have started receiving calls from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), alleging poaching attempt of newly-elected party councillors after the civic poll results. "BJP's game has started. Phone calls started coming to our newly elected corporators," tweeted Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia exuded confidence and said that none of the councillors will be "sold". "None of our councillors will be sold. We have told all the corporators that if they get a phone call or come to meet them, record them," tweeted Sisodia.

https://twitter.com/msisodia/status/1600502199570018305?cxt=HHwWgsDRuamRkLYsAAAA This comes in the wake of AAP's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have suggested that people are more inclined towards having a double-engine government which binds the ruling party to fulfil their electoral promises. The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results today, AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents. The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency. This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. (ANI)

