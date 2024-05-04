PM Modi Mocks Pakistan in Poll Speech: 'They Fear Congress Prince Becoming India's Leader'
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:47 IST
Shaken by surgical strikes, Pakistan leaders praying Cong 'shehzada' becomes prime minister of India: PM Modi at poll rally in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
