Left Menu

17-year-old in MP's Gwalior uses father's licensed rifle to end life: Police

The teen was identified as Raj Gurjar of Class 11, who was preparing for his IIT entrance exams through online classes.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:30 IST
17-year-old in MP's Gwalior uses father's licensed rifle to end life: Police
17-year-old youth Raj Gurjar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old youth in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district has allegedly committed suicide by apparently shooting himself with his father's licensed rifle, the police said. No suicide note was recovered. The incident took place in Adarsh colony under Gola ka Mandir Police Station on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Raj Gurjar, who was a student of Class 11. According to the family members, Raj was studious and there was apparently no problem at home. He was preparing for his IIT entrance exam. When the family members heard the bullet fired from Raj's room, they rushed towards his room. As soon as they opened the door, they found Raj dead on the floor. They informed the police about the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said as per the preliminary investigation, he was under stress due to online classes. Nonetheless, the actual reason would be known only after the investigation into the mobile and tab used by the youth. "Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation and statement of the family members. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," Dandotiya added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022