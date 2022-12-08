Left Menu

Rubber Board sets target of 2 lakh hectares land for cultivation in NE by 2025

The Rubber Board has set a target of 2 lakh hectares of rubber cultivation in the northeastern states by 2025 to increase production, a senior official said.At present, seven states of the region together produce around 2 lakh MT of rubber annually and Tripura tops with one lakh MT.We have launched a plan, NE MITRA, to increase rubber cultivation and rubber production in the seven states of the northeast.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:37 IST
Rubber Board sets target of 2 lakh hectares land for cultivation in NE by 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Rubber Board has set a target of 2 lakh hectares of rubber cultivation in the northeastern states by 2025 to increase production, a senior official said.

At present, seven states of the region together produce around 2 lakh MT of rubber annually and Tripura tops with one lakh MT.

“We have launched a plan, NE MITRA, to increase rubber cultivation and rubber production in the seven states of the northeast. Under the plan, 2 lakh hectares of land will be brought under rubber cultivation in the region by 2025,” Rubber Board chairman Dr Sawar Dhanania said. It was found that except Sikkim, all other NE states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura – are agro-climatically suitable for raising rubber plantations.

Tripura is the considered second rubber capital of the country after Kerala. There are 1.15 lakh rubber growers in the northeastern state where the population is only 40 lakh.

Dhanania said that despite the Covid pandemic, Tripura has made significant progress in rubber cultivation. Rubber plantation was done in 2,374 hectares in 2021 and 8,400 hectares in 2022. “The Rubber Board has submitted a Rs 500 crore project for the overall development of the rubber sector in Tripura. Since the state has huge potential in the rubber wood segment, we proposed to the chief minister to promote rubber-based industrial units here,” he said.

The Rubber Board chairman has met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha earlier this week.

At present, Tripura Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TFDPC) runs a rubber wood factory at Anandanagar in West Tripura district. It processes old rubber trees produced by TFDPC itself.

“We want the state to set up wood processing units either on the PPP model or in the private sector to facilitate rubber growers to sell their trees after 30 years of existence,'' Dhandhania said. Sepahijala district has the highest number of plantations - 17,000 hectares - and a rubber wood factory can be established there, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022