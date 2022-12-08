Left Menu

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga meets PM Modi

After meeting the Prime Minister, the Mizoram Chief Minister said that India's position on every front has become much stronger under PM Narendra Modi's supervision.

Image Source: Twitter handle @PMOIndia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. "The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

After meeting the Prime Minister, the Mizoram Chief Minister said under PM Modi's supervision India's position on every front has become much stronger than before. "India is truly blessed under the abled leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. India's position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision. Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister for your valuable time & consideration towards #Mizoram," tweeted Zoramthanga. (ANI)

