Kremlin: gas union with Uzbekistan not about political conditions
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a proposed gas union including Central Asian nation Uzbekistan did not involve imposing "political terms" on the country, adding that "no one is talking about that". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a Reuters report about Uzbekistan's energy minister pouring water on the "gas union" idea was incorrect.
Russia said last month it was discussing a gas union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to support transit between the three countries and to other buyers including China.
