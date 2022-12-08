France hopes to win Poland nuclear contract, minister says

French foreign trade minister Oliver Becht said on Thursday there was hope that France would win a contract to build nuclear reactors in Poland.

"I hope there is more than a hope (…) the answer is yes," he said when asked if there was hope France would win a contract.

In October Poland agreed that U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co would build its first nuclear power stations, but two other nuclear projects are being discussed.

