France hopes to win Poland nuclear contract, minister says
French foreign trade minister Oliver Becht said on Thursday there was hope that France would win a contract to build nuclear reactors in Poland.
"I hope there is more than a hope (…) the answer is yes," he said when asked if there was hope France would win a contract.
In October Poland agreed that U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Co would build its first nuclear power stations, but two other nuclear projects are being discussed.
