Shambhavi Choudhary, NDA's Youngest Candidate, Expresses Gratitude for Prime Minister's Support

Hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ''youngest candidate'' of the NDA, Shambhavi Choudhary is determined to live up to the high expectations from her.

A third-generation politician, the 25-year-old is contesting from the Samastipur reserved constituency in Bihar, on a ticket of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

''I am overwhelmed by the attention I received from the PM at the Darbhanga rally on Saturday. It shows the respect he has for Dalits, especially women... It also gives me a sense of huge responsibility,'' Choudhary told PTI over the phone.

''I am really thankful to the PM for this love, blessings and affection…The PM called me daughter, he appealed to the people of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency…The youngest daughter in the country is contesting elections. Please bless her and cast your votes in her favour. His daughter's bond with Samastipur Lok Sabha has become unbreakable and I am confident that on May 13, there is going to be record voting on the helicopter symbol of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas),'' she said.

Choudhary said she was taking allegations of ''dynasty'' in her stride, which ''anybody whose ancestors are in the same profession, have to say''.

''I was always interested in politics right from the beginning. I was born and brought up in a political family and that has definitely impacted my personality and personal interests. But, let me make one thing very clear that coming from a political family doesn't guarantee a victory…It's about performance. Winning peoples' hearts is not easy. It's a tough job. One has to deliver…I will have to prove myself'', said the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate from Samastipur.

She further said, ''In majority of the cases daughters/sons take father's profession. But no father can win the mandate for the daughter. I need to work hard for this. The people of Samastipur will decide whether I get an opportunity to represent this seat in the Lok Sabha or not…not my family. I have to be part of the democratic system which is for the people, of the people and by the people.'' Choudhary's father Ashok Choudhary is in JD(U) and one of the most influential ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Her father was earlier with the Congress, having headed its state unit. Her grandfather late Mahavir Choudhary had been in the same party and a state minister when the Congress ruled Bihar.

While explaining her plan for the overall development of Bihar in general and Samastipur in particular, she said, ''There is a hunger for development in Bihar and same is the case with my Lok Sabha constituency. I have been visiting my constituency for the last 20 days…there are areas in Samastipur which were never visited by the MP in the past. Such areas need development. I plan to work in the field of education and healthcare. My priority areas will be education, health, employment generation and investment. I have an elaborate plan and vision for modern Samastipur.'' ''I am a student of sociology…I did my Master of Arts (Sociology) from Delhi School of Economics (University of Delhi)…For me understanding politics and society is not a difficult job. Joining politics for me is to get practical experience of all those things which I studied only. My academic background will certainly help me in identifying difficulties being faced by the people in my area…and will try my best to resolve them at the earliest,'' Choudhary said.

The Lok Janshakit Party (Ram Vilas) candidate said she has learnt a lot from her father-in-law Acharya Kishore Kunal, who had pioneered social reform by introducing Dalit priests to Bihar temples years ago.

Shambhavi Choudhary is married to Saayan Kunal, son of philanthropist and scholar Acharya Kunal, who was also a former IPS officer.

Elections will be held in Samastipur, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, and Munger Lok Sabha seats in Bihar on May 13.

