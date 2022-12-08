Left Menu

Gen Bipin Rawat's resolute stand during 2017 Doklam crisis made China retreat: NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was "resolute" and clear India would not step back during the 2017 Doklam crisis.

Gen Bipin Rawat's resolute stand during 2017 Doklam crisis made China retreat: NSA Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was "resolute" and clear India would not step back during the 2017 Doklam crisis. Speaking at the event organised for the release of the book 'Mahayodha ki Mahagatha' on the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India General Bipin Rawat, Doval said, "In 2017, when we had tough a situation with the Chinese, we used to plan and discuss. Gen Bipin Rawat was resolute. When we said we won't step back and we're going to stay put and make Chinese retreat, they did it after 74-75 days of a tough time."

Recalling his personal relationship with Rawat who died on December 8 in 2021 in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, Doval said, "General Bipin Rawat's demise is a personal loss for the nation. I had a personal equation with him. His focus was always the Indian Army and how the nation will shape in future." Doval said that General Bipin Rawat along with other officers made a great sacrifice.

"It was a shock that probably has its reverberations and it can be seen and felt all around today. He was a forward-looking person and determined to achieve results. He was a highly professional person," he said. Navy Vice Chief Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh were also present in the event that was organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bipin Rawat.

On December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

Brig Sanjeev Kumar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Dagger Division along with other military personnel on Thursday morning laid wreaths at Dagger War Memorial and paid homage to the former Chief of Defence Staff remembering his memorable military career. The people of Baramulla also organised a ceremony to pay tributes at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla. Many citizens gathered to remember and pay tribute to their favourite General. (ANI)

