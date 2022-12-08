CM Bommai inspects trials of Rapid Road Technology in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspected the trials of Rapid Road Technology at CV Raman Nagar in Bengaluru on Thursday. Talking to reporters after inaugurating a rapid road constructed on an experimental basis in CV Raman Nagar Assembly Constituency by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, CM Bommai said, "Bengaluru is facing massive traffic jams due to road construction. Our prime goals are cost-effectiveness, quality and efficiency. Will analyse through the trial how helpful this method will be".

Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai shared a video from the presser and wrote, "As a permanent solution to the problems faced while constructing white-tapping roads and concrete roads in Bangalore, I inspected the road constructed by CV Raman Nagar using Rapid Road Construction Technology." He further added, "Appropriate action will be taken to use this technology elsewhere after checking the quality and rates of rapid roads". "The state government will consider the construction of Rapid roads by using pre-cast technology only after examining its quality and rate", said CM Basavaraj Bommai in the presser.

He further added, "Along with quality, the rates are also very important. A decision will be taken after the receipt of the report in this regard". "BBMP has to face a lot of problems at the time of the construction of roads in Bengaluru. Traffic has to be diverted. Once laid, it is very difficult to break the white-topped roads in case of any problems", Bommai said, adding that to address these issues, Rapid road technology has come.

"Under this technology, precast slabs are prepared, put joints, strengthened and then laid", he said explaining the process. He further asserted, As an experiment, a 375 meters long rapid road has been laid out. "I have come here to inspect the same and given several suggestions. We need to continuously run 20-tonne plus vehicles on this road and then analyze it. I have sought a report on the impact on the road due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Ultimately, the work must be completed quickly, with good quality and cost-effectiveness".

Bommai further said that this project has been taken on a pilot basis and if it is cost-effective then the same will be taken to roads with heavy traffic where the works need to be done quickly. PWD Minister CCPatil, MLA S Raghu, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Administrator Rakesh Singh and others were also present with the CM during the trial inspection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)