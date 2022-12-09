Left Menu

PM Modi prays for Sonia Gandhi's healthy life on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the chairperson of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:34 IST
PM Modi prays for Sonia Gandhi's healthy life on her birthday
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. PM Modi took to Twitter and said: "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

On Thursday, the former president of Congress arrived in Jaipur as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan, party leaders said. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter.

She is staying in the Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, where her birthday will be celebrated today, the party leaders said. Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by administration and police department officials.Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined her mother, they added further.

"They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9," party leaders said. The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from the Jhalawar district on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022