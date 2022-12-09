UK statistics office cancels producer price data release

Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday that it was cancelling the release of producer price inflation data due on Dec. 14, after the discovery further potential problems with the calculation of the series.

Last month the ONS had to correct the series due to an issue with the weight given to diesel fuel, and on Friday the ONS said it had found a further issue related to food prices.

Consumer price inflation data due the same day will continue to be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)