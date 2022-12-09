Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Minor sexually assaulted, accused arrested

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by AC mechanic, Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain (19) hailing from UP. He has been booked under IPC sections and POSCO Act and will be produced in court today.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 12:48 IST
Navi Mumbai: Minor sexually assaulted, accused arrested
Source: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old AC mechanic for allegedly assaulting a minor girl in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police sources on Friday. According to the sources, a case has been registered against the accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azadnagar, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Informing about the Thursday incident, Senior Police Inspector of the Taloja Police station, Jitendra Sonawane said, "A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man, identified as Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain in Taloja, Raigad district. "The accused picked the victim while playing, and sexually assaulted her inside a lift. The accused is an AC mechanic and was visiting a nearby flat.

"Seeing no one around, he took the girl to the lift, forced himself on the victim inside the lift, and sexually assaulted her." "After the girl reached home, she started vomiting. On being asked by her mother, she revealed the incident and her parents and neighbours gathered outside the building, eventually catching the accused before he could escape after the victim identified him," Sonawane said.

"The accused was brought to the police station," Sonawane informed, and added, "A case under sections 8 and 376 of IPC and POCSO has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested". "He will be produced in the court later today and police will remand. At present the victim girl is being treated in the hospital," the senior police inspector said. (ANI)

