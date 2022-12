BRIEF-Saudi Aramco And Shandong Energy Collaborate On Downstream Projects In China

Saudi Aramco: * ARAMCO AND SHANDONG ENERGY COLLABORATE ON DOWNSTREAM PROJECTS IN CHINA

* POTENTIAL COLLABORATION ON INTEGRATED REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL OPPORTUNITIES * SUPPORTS ARAMCO'S ROLE IN HELPING TO BUILD A THRIVING DOWNSTREAM SECTOR IN SHANDONG

* COOPERATION ACROSS HYDROGEN, RENEWABLES AND CARBON CAPTURE TECHNOLOGIES * COMPANIES SIGNS MOU WHICH INCLUDES A POTENTIAL CRUDE OIL SUPPLY AGREEMENT AND CHEMICALS PRODUCTS OFFTAKE AGREEMENT Further company coverage:

