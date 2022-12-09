Left Menu

J-K tourism dept mulling opening 2 more tourist destinations this winter season

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and hoteliers in the Valley aim to attract more visitors with the addition of two new destinations.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:06 IST
J-K tourism dept mulling opening 2 more tourist destinations this winter season
J-K tourism dept mulling opening two more tourist destinations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As winter sets in, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is mulling adding two more key tourist destinations to the same league as Pahalgam and Gulmarg ski resort aiming to attract more footfalls to the region. According to a report, the union territory has hosted around 1.62 crore tourists in the first nine months of the year -- the highest in any year over the past several decades.

Director of Tourism Fazl-ul-Haseeb said that special arrangements were being made to accommodate the rush this season. "We are planning to go ahead with two-three roadshows as well as the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) for this month to woo the tourists from different parts of the country to the Kashmir Valley," the report quoted him as saying.

The official highlighted that the department is mulling adding two picturesque destinations to the already list of key attractions for the first time this winter. "Activities will be conducted in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports to attract the tourists further to the Valley," the report quoted the Director as saying.

According to the report, the winter carnival, ice city and other related events being planned for this winter's catch will take place at these two new destinations alongside Pahalgam and Gulmarg. "If the other two destinations remain open this winter, it will help to give a further boost to the tourism sector in the Valley," the report quoted him as saying.

Like the government, the hoteliers too are hopeful of the massive tourist footfall this winter and said that at many places they have already announced concessions in rates to attract tourists from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, a prominent hotelier and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club said that the hoteliers are upbeat witnessing good winter tourism in the Valley.

"We are expecting jam-packed hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and in Sonamarg as well," the report quoted him as saying. As far as Sonamarg is concerned, the district administration should take adequate measures and ensure that the basic facilities like water, electricity and clear roads for the wellbeing of the tourists, he said.

He added that the concerned department should also go for further promotion of Gulmarg and Pahalgam with the travel trade and others. "The hoteliers in Sonamarg have already announced discounts for the tourists. We are ready to take any decision and extend our support to the government in any manner for the purpose of tourism," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022