Left Menu

BJP respects all institutions of the country: Kiren Rijiju on Congress' adjournment motion notice

"We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country," said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:37 IST
BJP respects all institutions of the country: Kiren Rijiju on Congress' adjournment motion notice
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing winter session of the parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a jibe at the opposition over the Congress' adjournment motion notice on the Centre's confrontation with the judiciary and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respects all institutions of the country. "We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country," said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

His remarks came after Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the confrontation with the judiciary brought to the fore by recent statements made by various Government functionaries, including the Union Law Minister." Earlier, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022