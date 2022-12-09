Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:19 IST
Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport
Image Source: Twitter handle @KTRTRS. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction. The High Speed Airport Metro has a maximum speed of 120Kmph.

There will be a flight information display and information desk. There are also automatic fare collection gates for ease of passengers at each station. There will be city check-ins, early check-ins and baggage handling facilities at Raidurg metro station initially and further at other selected stations. The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal. The Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana KT Rama Rao tweeted that, Telangana Government is strengthening Hyderabad's mobility infrastructure to position it as a global city. The new metro rail line will cover 31km in just 26 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022