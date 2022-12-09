Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Express Metro to Airport at Mindspace junction. The High Speed Airport Metro has a maximum speed of 120Kmph.

There will be a flight information display and information desk. There are also automatic fare collection gates for ease of passengers at each station. There will be city check-ins, early check-ins and baggage handling facilities at Raidurg metro station initially and further at other selected stations. The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal. The Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana KT Rama Rao tweeted that, Telangana Government is strengthening Hyderabad's mobility infrastructure to position it as a global city. The new metro rail line will cover 31km in just 26 minutes. (ANI)

