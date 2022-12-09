Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds "fruitful" meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informed the state chief on Friday.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi. "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the state's issues as Punjab is a border state. We discussed several issues and issues related to fencing at the border were discussed," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The state chief minster also stressed on the Union Home Minister's take on the matter and said," He (Amit Shah) assured solution to all these issues and our meeting was fruitful." Earlier in the day, CM Mann took note of the Anti-Corruption day.
"Bribery and corruption are the worst diseases of the present era...these diseases make any society hollow...Aam Aadmi Party in the country is fighting against these two diseases from the very beginning... Let's take a vow today #AntiCorruptionDay that we will root out both diseases," tweeted CM Mann. He also participated in the fifth annual meeting of CII North Region Council at Delhi today and appealed to the industrialists of different regions to invest in Punjab...
"A lot of potential for industrialists on the land of Punjab...which informed them and invited them for "INVEST PUNJAB" to be held in February 2023," tweeted CM Mann in Punjabi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
