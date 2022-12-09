Left Menu

Tripura CM attends program organised by Indian Dental Association

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended State Level Training Program on Observance of the 21st Annual Dental Conference organised by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) at Pragna Bhawan, Agartala on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attends program organised by Indian Dental Association. Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended State Level Training Program on Observance of the 21st Annual Dental Conference organised by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) at Pragna Bhawan, Agartala on Friday. Dr. Manik Saha himself was a prominent Dentist and distinguished member of IDA so extraordinary chemistry was noticed among the doctors present over here.

Earlier Tripura Chief Minister distributed loans, kits and e- rickshaws to beneficiaries in the Gomati district of the state on Wednesday. The initiative was taken with the help of the Forest Department of the state.

The event was organised at Jotonbari motor stand ground, where MLA Ranjit Das, Collector Gomati, Govekar Mayut Ratilal, district officials and representatives of self-help groups were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

