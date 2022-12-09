Left Menu

CBI files chargesheet against 8 accused in APPSC paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet against eight accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:15 IST
CBI files chargesheet against 8 accused in APPSC paper leak case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet against eight accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). CBI had registered a case in October on the request of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and further notification from Govt of India transferring the investigation of a case registered in the Itanagar Police Station Case dated September 10.

The accused named in the charge sheet have been identified as Ahkilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang. The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on a complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022.

The Complainant (a Candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC. Searches were earlier conducted at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022